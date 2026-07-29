After centuries of tradition, the controversial Guga Hunt is likely to be cancelled in 2026 as NatureScot looks poised to reject its license.
During the debate, Lewis locals and their MP, Torcuil Crichton, have staunchly defended the tradition.
Speaking in June, MP Crichton said: "The human population of these islands have lived in harmony with the environment for centuries. We don’t need campaigners with a saviour-complex to tell us what is good for us."
But animal welfare and environmental groups have all backed the ban.
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