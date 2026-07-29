Public body NatureScot’s licensing and marine science experts have recommended to board members that this year’s application for the hunting of gannet chicks on Sula Sgeir should be refused.

The Outer Hebrides tradition, which dates back to the 15th century, has seen guga, sees gannet chicks (guga) killed for their meat on the small uninhabited island north of Ness on Lewis. The meat is used as a traditional local delicacy for the people of Ness.

But in recent times a fiercely fought campaign calling for it to abolished has been waged in Edinburgh. Protests outside Holyrood, a man in a gannet costume running for parliament, and one of the most popular petitions in Scottish History all seem to have had their desired effect.

The board will meet on August 3, where members will decide whether the hunt can legally go ahead this year. Experts have argued the hunt could have a negative affect on the birds’ population.

According to the Board papers, NatureScot considered three possible options:

Grant the full licence to kill 2,000 gannets as requested by the hunters;

Grant a reduced licence to kill 500 gannets;

Refuse the licence.

Officials rejected both licensing options.

NatureScot’s experts cite continuing uncertainty surrounding the recovery of the Sula Sgeir gannet population following Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (bird flu), together with scientific uncertainty in population modelling.