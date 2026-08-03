After centuries of tradition, the controversial Guga Hunt has been cancelled for 2026 as NatureScot’s board followed the advice to refuse its license.
Animal welfare groups have welcomed the decision, but supporters accused campaigners of being outsiders without respect for local tradition, and of "bullying" the islanders.
During the debate, Lewis locals and their MP, Torcuil Crichton, have staunchly defended the tradition.
Speaking in June, MP Crichton said: "The human population of these islands have lived in harmony with the environment for centuries. We don’t need campaigners with a saviour-complex to tell us what is good for us."
The MP has lodged a Freedom of Information requests with the Scottish Government quango, NatureScot, to establish the how its board has been recommended to reject a licence.
He had called on the board should delay making a decision until the Government could oversee a review of the process, but this call failed.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.