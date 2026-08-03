Public body NatureScot’s licensing and marine science experts had recommended to board members that this year’s application for the hunting of gannet chicks on Sula Sgeir should be refused.

The board voted in a special meeting today, Monday August 3, to follow that recommendation.

The Outer Hebrides tradition, which dates back to the 15th century, sees gannet chicks (guga) killed for their meat on the small uninhabited island north of Ness on Lewis. The meat is used as a traditional local delicacy for the people of Ness. Usually 10 men from the town take part.

But in recent times a fiercely fought campaign calling for it to abolished has been waged in Edinburgh. Protests outside Holyrood, a man in a gannet costume running for parliament, graffiti at NatureScot’s offices and one of the most popular petitions in Scottish history all have had their desired effect.

NatureScot’s experts cite continuing uncertainty surrounding the recovery of the Sula Sgeir gannet population following Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (bird flu), together with scientific uncertainty in population modelling as their reasons for recommending the refusal.