So it can meet any extra cost for Argyll and Bute’s annual roads’ reconstruction programme, this month’s Environment, Development and Infrastructure Committee has agreed that the remaining £900,000 unallocated funds should be kept as contingency funding for schemes already programmed for this year.

It was also decided that at the end of the year, any leftover funds will be carried forward into the 2027/2028 roads reconstruction programme.

The plan had been to ask ward councillors what schemes their communities would like progressed using the unallocated money.

The £12 million available for the roads’ programme is the largest budget for many years and focuses on providing an overall improvement in road conditions across the network.

Some of the pre-surface dressing preparation work has already been completed, in Mid Argyll, Kintyre , and Mull, some overlay surfacing work on Bute is also already complete, and the rest of the work is scheduled to take place over the summer months.

A £1million programme of road surfacing and drainage work has started on Islay and Jura, and officers are working on the logistics of hiring a barge to ensure the materials reach the islands at the optimum time to complete the work.

Councillor John Armour, Policy Lead for Roads, Transport and Amenity Services, said: “We find ourselves in a disappointing situation. Our plan was to ask local elected members what schemes their communities would like progressed using the unallocated £900,000. Now we face something like a 10 per cent increase in costs because of the Gulf crisis.

“However, we continue to move forward with our planned programme. Work is progressing and we ask our communities for patience while our workers and contractors are carrying out the improvements on our network.”