Birchwood Local Service Station said goodbye to a true stalwart on Friday June 12 as Veronica Walker retired after 29 and a half years.
Ever a friendly face in the Soroba road petrol station, Veronica has been a true institution behind the tills since the mid 90s.
She will be missed dearly by customers and especially her colleagues, who said coming into work without her next week would be "terrible".
"I don’t know what we’ll do without her," said one member of staff.
Colleagues and friends piled into the store to surprise Veronica with a retirement party, complete with decorations, cake and snacks.
She walked in for the final time with a beaming smile upon seeing the celebrations.
She was also showered with gifts, including socks and balloon with the phrase "not my problem anymore" which has been her signature catchphrase for the last two months in the lead up to her retirement.
It was certainly the send off she deserves after such a dedicated career.
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