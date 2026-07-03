Fans of the Harry Potter franchise and other visitors heading to Glenfinnan are being reminded to put safety first while enjoying the world-famous Jacobite Steam Train and its spectacular journeys through the Highlands.
Following a delayed start, following a row over the type of carriages the locomotive hauls, West Coast Railways’ (WRC) Jacobite season got back on track in June.
Widely recognised for its appearance in the Harry Potter films, the train attracts thousands of people from around the world each year to watch it sweep across the Glenfinnan Viaduct and visitors are being asked to enjoy the experience responsibly.
Emily Bryce, the National Trust for Scotland’s Operations Manager at Glenfinnan, said: "We welcome more than 600,000 visitors to Glenfinnan each year.
"In their enthusiasm to see the train, some visitors unfortunately venture beyond the paths and viewpoints to get close to the tracks.
"We urge people not to do this, as the results can be deadly. As well as the safety hazard, the landscape damage caused by such a high volume of people walking across sensitive hillside habitats is also substantial.
"Vegetation and soils simply don’t get a chance to recover, creating muddy conditions and impacting wildlife.
"We and the Glenfinnan community are working closely with Network Rail to both raise hazard awareness and provide the infrastructure visitors need to enjoy their time here safely, all while protecting the beautiful rural setting they have travelled so far to experience."
People are being asked to follow local signage and keep well clear of the tracks and railway infrastructure at all times.
The area around the viaduct offers dedicated paths and viewing points that allow visitors to capture photos and enjoy the moment without putting themselves and others at risk.
Neil Cook, route crime manager for Network Rail Scotland, added: "The Jacobite Steam Train’s journey over Glenfinnan Viaduct is a magical sight but it’s not worth risking your life for.
"Too often, we receive reports of dangerous behaviour, with people climbing fences, standing on the railway, or walking along the track to try to get closer. Trespassing on the railway is illegal and puts lives at serious risk."
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