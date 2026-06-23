Last summer ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of energy giant Iberdrola, held consultations on Islay, Jura, Colonsay, Iona, and the Ross of Mull about its plans for the ’MachairWind’ farm.

It said: "With electricity demand set to double by 2050, MachairWind could generate around 2GW of clean, green electricity – enough to power two million homes – and deliver significant investment, jobs and opportunities across the west coast of Scotland and beyond.

"Feedback is vital as we refine the details and designs." It is expected to submit a consent application for the development area to the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate soon.

Now a new campaign group opposing the windfarm has launched a website ’Hebridean Horizon’, to "inform island communities about the project’s impacts and the limited local benefits".

The group said: "MachairWind would comprise 91 turbines, each 340m high and 280m wide (or 147 turbines at 260m tall) covering an area of coastal waters of 448 km² (over half the land mass of Mull).

"The windfarm turbines would be highly visible from Islay, Jura, Colonsay, Iona, Mull, Tiree and Coll, as well as Staffa and the Treshnish Islands. It represents the industrialisation of the Inner Hebrides on an unprecedented scale.

"Despite nearly two years of the developer hosting events, Iona residents found it very difficult to obtain a clear picture of the project’s scale, impacts, costs, and benefits."

Iona Community Council Convenor, Shiona Ruhemann added: “This is not about opposition to renewables. It would expose us as a fragile island community to risks that aren’t even being assessed."

Margaret Matthew, acting Chair of Visit Mull and Iona, said: “There is to be no socio-economic study to measure the current value generated by visitor spending, or to consider how visitors would respond to any industrial development."

Richard Mansbridge of Islay Community Council said it was “very supportive of renewables", but "very disappointed with the lack of job opportunities, local compensation, and assistance in achieving our carbon neutral ambition”.

Responding, MachairWind Community Engagement Manager Debs Bryce said: “We’ve met and listened to our host island communities extensively over a number of years, as well as engaging with key statutory bodies like NatureScot and Historic Environment Scotland as we progress plans for MachairWind.

“We understand the environmental and cultural importance of these islands and their seascapes and believe an offshore windfarm can be sensitively-sited here. We’ve made changes to our project in response to community feedback to ensure that can be achieved.

"We’ve also carried out comprehensive environmental assessments to ensure the project meets the rigorous standards of the planning process and are committed to measures that will deliver positive outcomes for nature.

“MachairWind will deliver more clean power to the grid, strengthen the UK’s energy security and help drive economic growth. We remain committed to working with local communities to realise these benefits for the islands, wider Argyll and Bute region, and Scotland."

A supporter from Jura, Kirsten Gow, added: "I have spoken to a number of people in Jura and in Islay who are in favour of the project.

"While other communities are thriving on the back of sustained community benefits received from renewable energy installations, Jura is falling behind.

"We don’t want handouts, we just want a fair share," she said, calling the project "an opportunity for us to benefit from the natural resources on our doorstep to create sustainable futures for our islands."