Apart from major projects, such as raised bed replacement, the seeds and equipment used by the volunteers are entirely funded by donations given in exchange for excess plants and vegetables on the group’s donations table in the garden.

The garden has benefited from many funding streams over the years, which were applied for by volunteers.

The plan for Tarbert Community Healing Garden was accepted, and fundraising began - it officially opened in June 2006.

Ed formed a committee to come up with a plan for an organic community garden in the grounds of the new centre, which was built on the site of the old manse.

Originally the brain-child of Dr Carina Spink and her partner Ed Tyler, when they moved to Tarbert for Carina to take up a post as GP, the garden was built in the grounds of the then new health centre.

Ed Tyler thanks volunteers and friends for joining them at the anniversary celebrations of Tarbert Healing Garden. Photograph: Dr James Paterson

Ed Tyler thanks volunteers and friends for joining them at the anniversary celebrations of Tarbert Healing Garden. Photograph: Dr James Paterson

The garden has a core group of volunteers, some of whom, along with Ed and Carina, have been looking after the garden for 20 years.

The ethos of the garden is to help people grow their own fruit and vegetables organically in the healing garden or at home, but perhaps more important is the community spirit and inclusiveness of the group.

The garden held its 20th anniversary on June 20 around the standing stone in the centre of the herb garden.

The event was opened by Ed and was attended by volunteers, local people and visitors with a strong emphasis on community, music and conversation.

Dr Yasmin Bailey, biology and chemistry teacher at Tarbert Academy, came along with Layla and Mia from S2, who were part of a group who participated in a competition by the Engineering and Development Trust, to develop the healing garden, making it fully accessible with multi-sensory areas.

Sponsored by SSEN, the youngsters won Project of the Year and a Bronze Industrial Cadet Award.

The group presented their project during the event, and it was well received. Further discussions between the school group, the garden committee and SSEN will take place to determine next steps for the group’s ideas.

Live music was provided on the day by the Fyne Thyme Band, members of Fèis an Tairbeirt, who played many old and new tunes. A range of hot foods and cakes, made by the volunteers, was also served on the day.

A spokesperson for the healing garden said: “The committee would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all volunteers, past and present, who have contributed so much to making the garden such a continuing success.

“Volunteers meet up in the garden on Saturday mornings during the growing season (weather permitting). Tea, coffee and a small lunch are provided.

“New members are always welcome - please just come along on a Saturday morning between 10am and 12pm and find out what it is all about.”