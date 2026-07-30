Argyll and Bute HSCP has apologised to everyone impacted by the suspension of local dialysis service for the second time in the space of two years.
The unit within Campbeltown Hospital opened in 2015 after a hard-fought campaign by the dedicated Kintyre Kidney Dialysis Campaign Group with the community raising more than £100,000 towards the cost.
Another successful campaign in 2025 saw the life-saving service resume after it was paused due to staff shortages.
On July 20 this year however the service in Campbeltown was paused for a second time following the continued difficulty in recruiting a permanent dialysis nurse.
In a correspondence to the Courier this week an Argyll and Bute HSCP spokesman apologised for the disruption to the service adding: "While we are doing everything we can to support those patients we recognise how challenging this additional travel must be for them and their family.
"Regrettably, we have been unable to secure staff within the dialysis service in Kintyre, and as a result have had to pause the service.
"We are extremely disappointed that despite three separate rounds of recruitment we have been unable to secure permanent staffing for the dialysis service in Kintyre.
"The job advert has been re-released, and we will continue trying to recruit, as well as seeking to secure temporary staffing to enable us to deliver a safe service.
"Those individuals who received dialysis locally will now receive the service from hospitals with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
"We will continue to work with clinicians and managers in Argyll and Bute to develop and establish a safe and sustainable dialysis service in Kintyre."
Moyra Paterson who’s husband Peter receives dialysis three times a week while seeking a living kidney donor is appealing to anyone qualified to fill the role to come forward.
"Without this role being filled, our dialysis service is at real risk and local patients are paying the price," she said.
"People who should be receiving treatment here in Campbeltown are having to travel hundreds of miles to Glasgow three times a week for life-sustaining dialysis. It is physically exhausting, emotionally draining and simply not sustainable.
"Peter’s recent experience says it all. He was offered a place in Fort William but by the time he was contacted again, it had gone.
"This uncertainty is the reality for dialysis patients when local services cannot operate.
"Campbeltown is a wonderful place to live and work but unless people know this opportunity exists, they won’t apply.
"So I’m asking everyone to help.
"Do you know a dialysis nurse looking for a change? A nurse with renal experience? Someone who would love the lifestyle that Campbeltown offers? Could someone local be interested in retraining into renal nursing?
"Sometimes all it takes is for the right person to see the right post."
South Kintyre Independent Councillor Tommy Macpherson is also on the case and is urging Argyll and Bute HSCP to pull out all the stops to find a suitable candidate.
"Campbeltonians and the wider Kintyre community are being told a local service has been paused because of recruitment and staffing problems. We’ve been here before," he added.
"People are fed up seeing local services paused, remodelled, or reduced. They want to know what is being done to stop this happening again. Rural communities cannot keep accepting less while travelling further for treatment.
"Campbeltonians fought for this service. Campbeltonians funded this dialysis unit. Are we really going to stand by and watch it slip away?
"The service is currently paused, but my concern is the long-term direction of travel if these workforce problems keep happening.
"Rural communities deserve leadership that plans, protects local healthcare, and invests in the workforce before services reach crisis point."
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