The unit within Campbeltown Hospital opened in 2015 after a hard-fought campaign by the dedicated Kintyre Kidney Dialysis Campaign Group with the community raising more than £100,000 towards the cost.

Another successful campaign in 2025 saw the life-saving service resume after it was paused due to staff shortages.

On July 20 this year however the service in Campbeltown was paused for a second time following the continued difficulty in recruiting a permanent dialysis nurse.

In a correspondence to the Courier this week an Argyll and Bute HSCP spokesman apologised for the disruption to the service adding: "While we are doing everything we can to support those patients we recognise how challenging this additional travel must be for them and their family.

"Regrettably, we have been unable to secure staff within the dialysis service in Kintyre, and as a result have had to pause the service.

"We are extremely disappointed that despite three separate rounds of recruitment we have been unable to secure permanent staffing for the dialysis service in Kintyre.

"The job advert has been re-released, and we will continue trying to recruit, as well as seeking to secure temporary staffing to enable us to deliver a safe service.

"Those individuals who received dialysis locally will now receive the service from hospitals with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"We will continue to work with clinicians and managers in Argyll and Bute to develop and establish a safe and sustainable dialysis service in Kintyre."