A majority of attendees walked out of a consultation with health bosses in Strachur after residents were left "humiliated" by the lack of engagement.
In response event organisers, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), stated the feedback received had already led to a number of improvements as work continues to address long term challenges.
The consultation was announced after the Strachur Medical Practice revealed in February it was ending Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) services because the HSCP was taking them over.
On May 1 this year, the HSCP told residents of Inveraray, Furnace, and Strachur they faced the potential 100-mile round trip to Dunoon to access blood tests, wound care, injections, vaccinations and monitoring of long term conditions such as diabetes, which are covered under CTAC.
During the consultation, in the Strachur Memorial Hall on July 15, the majority of the 100 attendees decided to leave the meeting early after they claimed HSCP staff could not answer questions from the floor.
One attendee and former chair of the Strachur Medical Care Patient Participation Group, Heather Greer, told the Argyllshire Advertiser residents were immediately concerned about the room’s set up.
She said: “Patients turned up for what they thought would be a consultation, a chance to express their concerns about the change to the delivery of local nurse services which covered the CTAC tasks.
“Instead, attendees were told by the HSCP staff present that ‘we cannot speak to you’, and that attendees were to go and read all 14 laminated information displays affixed to the walls.”
Patients were then asked to fill in post notes with their comments on the services, with Heather describing the whole exercise as a “lack of consideration” for the elderly residents living with poor mobility, frailty, as well as visual and hearing impairments.
Heather added: “The HSCP personnel took ‘stage fright’ at seeing so many people in the hall, and they left the room to discuss the matter with their absent line manager.
“It was clear that many attendees, after 20-25 minutes of waiting in the hall with no information forthcoming, and no sign of any engagement, decided to leave, expressing their disgust.”
Residents could be heard passing comments about being ignored, treated with disrespect and feeling humiliated when they left the room, according to the former patient participation chair.
Reflecting on the event, Heather expressed her anger that HSCP staff were unable to deal with what they faced in the room and concern over the future of health care in the region.
In response the HSCP stated it recognised the event format did not meet people’s expectations and that it was learning from the feedback for future consultations.
In a statement shared with the Advertiser, a HSCP spokesperson said: “We heard serious concerns from local people at the community engagement event, including frustration about how recent changes had affected access to care.
“Although some feedback was difficult to hear, it helped us better understand people’s experiences and reinforced the importance of community voices in decision-making.”
Feedback such as concerns over access to local appointments, being offered treatment further from home, travel concerns and lack of information over what CTAC services were available, were listed as the key takeaways from the event.
Using this information the HSCP stated it was increasing Strachur clinics from fortnightly to weekly in August on a trial basis, changing the booking process to ensure local appointments are offered first where appropriate, and ensuring personal circumstances were considered when booking through the CTAC team.
In addition, the local bus timetable would be made available to staff when booking appointments, alongside cleared information about CTAC services in the area.
In Strachur a weekly clinic will run each Wednesday and will be reviewed regularly, as well as a weekly clinic every Monday in Inveraray.
Mid Argyll will also host a monthly clinic with the dates varying depending on service needs and staff availability.
Medical practices’ ability to remove CTAC services from their practices was made possible by the 2018 Scottish GP contract.
The framework was designed to move routine treatment work from the responsibility of individual practices to community-based services run by HSCPs.
Despite many practices retaining the services during the three-year transition period, the 2018 documents details how it has been the legal responsibility of HSCPs to provide CTAC services since 2021.
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