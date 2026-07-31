During the consultation, in the Strachur Memorial Hall on July 15, the majority of the 100 attendees decided to leave the meeting early after they claimed HSCP staff could not answer questions from the floor.

On May 1 this year, the HSCP told residents of Inveraray, Furnace, and Strachur they faced the potential 100-mile round trip to Dunoon to access blood tests, wound care, injections, vaccinations and monitoring of long term conditions such as diabetes, which are covered under CTAC.

The consultation was announced after the Strachur Medical Practice revealed in February it was ending Community Treatment and Care (CTAC) services because the HSCP was taking them over.

In response event organisers, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), stated the feedback received had already led to a number of improvements as work continues to address long term challenges.

One attendee and former chair of the Strachur Medical Care Patient Participation Group, Heather Greer, told the Argyllshire Advertiser residents were immediately concerned about the room’s set up.

She said: “Patients turned up for what they thought would be a consultation, a chance to express their concerns about the change to the delivery of local nurse services which covered the CTAC tasks.

“Instead, attendees were told by the HSCP staff present that ‘we cannot speak to you’, and that attendees were to go and read all 14 laminated information displays affixed to the walls.”

Patients were then asked to fill in post notes with their comments on the services, with Heather describing the whole exercise as a “lack of consideration” for the elderly residents living with poor mobility, frailty, as well as visual and hearing impairments.

Heather added: “The HSCP personnel took ‘stage fright’ at seeing so many people in the hall, and they left the room to discuss the matter with their absent line manager.

“It was clear that many attendees, after 20-25 minutes of waiting in the hall with no information forthcoming, and no sign of any engagement, decided to leave, expressing their disgust.”

Residents could be heard passing comments about being ignored, treated with disrespect and feeling humiliated when they left the room, according to the former patient participation chair.

Reflecting on the event, Heather expressed her anger that HSCP staff were unable to deal with what they faced in the room and concern over the future of health care in the region.