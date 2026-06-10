This will allow the programme to continue to deliver within its current funded model this year.

The proposed reduction related specifically to an HSCP grant contribution towards ADAPT, rather than to Healthy Options as a whole.

Like many third-sector organisations, Healthy Options relies on a mix of funding, including grants, donations and community income, to deliver its wider work and sustain its services.

At a time when national and local strategies emphasise prevention, early intervention and care closer to home, Healthy Options believes strong partnership working is essential to ensure services like ADAPT can be developed, supported and sustained for the people who need them.

ADAPT had already been carefully reviewed, with changes to its delivery agreed before any notification of the proposed HSCP cut.

Taking effect from April 2026, these changes were necessary to ensure the service could operate responsibly and sustainably within its existing funding.

A further reduction in funding for FY 26/27, however, would have made it very difficult for ADAPT to continue providing the much-needed support it offers to people across the community.