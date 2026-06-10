Lorn Healthy Options has welcomed confirmation that a proposed reduction in funding for its ADAPT service in financial year 2026/27 will not be applied.
This will allow the programme to continue to deliver within its current funded model this year.
The proposed reduction related specifically to an HSCP grant contribution towards ADAPT, rather than to Healthy Options as a whole.
Like many third-sector organisations, Healthy Options relies on a mix of funding, including grants, donations and community income, to deliver its wider work and sustain its services.
At a time when national and local strategies emphasise prevention, early intervention and care closer to home, Healthy Options believes strong partnership working is essential to ensure services like ADAPT can be developed, supported and sustained for the people who need them.
ADAPT had already been carefully reviewed, with changes to its delivery agreed before any notification of the proposed HSCP cut.
Taking effect from April 2026, these changes were necessary to ensure the service could operate responsibly and sustainably within its existing funding.
A further reduction in funding for FY 26/27, however, would have made it very difficult for ADAPT to continue providing the much-needed support it offers to people across the community.
The programme operates as an ageing well service, supporting people at risk of falls or frailty to access community-based exercise rehabilitation, education and wellbeing support.
The service helps people improve strength, balance, confidence, mobility and functional ability, supporting them to maintain independence and remain active in daily life.
ADAPT is one of three Healthy Options services, alongside THRIVE and Elevate & Stay Active, a partnership programme delivered with Atlantis Leisure.
Development Manager and Clinical Lead Gill Bruce said: "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took the time to share their experiences and speak up in support of Healthy Options.
"Their voices matter and it is vital that the people making decisions in our locality hear directly from those whose lives are affected by these services.
"Lived experience helps show the real impact of prevention and early intervention, not just in terms of services, but in people’s confidence, independence, wellbeing and ability to remain connected to their communities.
"Our message to the community and referrers is clear: Healthy Options is open, our services are active, and we continue to welcome referrals into ADAPT, THRIVE and Elevate & Stay Active."
Lead Health and Wellbeing Practitioner Rob Graham added: "The message from Healthy Options to local health and care professionals is simple: please refer early, before avoidable decline occurs.
"Early intervention can make a real difference to someone’s health trajectory by improving their wellbeing, independence and quality of life.
"If someone is beginning to notice changes in their strength, balance, confidence, mobility or ability to manage everyday activities, that is exactly when a referral to the right Healthy Options service can have the greatest impact."
Anyone wishing to refer, find out which service may be most appropriate or support Healthy Options through a donation is encouraged to contact the team on 01631 565113 or email info@lornhealthyoptions.co.uk.
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