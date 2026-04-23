A probe into the death of a fisherman who was pulled overboard by a rope is set to be heard at Oban Sheriff Court.
Hugh MacLachlan was creel fishing on a vessel called Nista when he became trapped in the back rope of the gear he was shooting in the west of the Isle of Luing, near Oban.
The incident took place around midday on December 13, 2023. He was tragically pulled overboard and underwater by the deploying fishing gear and drowned.
The 58-year-old’s body was found entangled in a “perfect knot”, according to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.
The boat continued to motor away and was grounded three hours later on a shoal to the north of Belnahua.
A preliminary hearing for the Fatal Accident Inquiry is set to take place on May 29 at the courthouse in Oban.
The inquiry is used to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken - or could be implemented in the future to minimise the risk of deaths in similar circumstances.
Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Hugh MacLachlan occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.
“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of a presiding sheriff.
“Mr Hugh MacLachlan’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”
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