Hugh MacLachlan was creel fishing on a vessel called Nista when he became trapped in the back rope of the gear he was shooting in the west of the Isle of Luing, near Oban.

The incident took place around midday on December 13, 2023. He was tragically pulled overboard and underwater by the deploying fishing gear and drowned.

The 58-year-old’s body was found entangled in a “perfect knot”, according to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

The boat continued to motor away and was grounded three hours later on a shoal to the north of Belnahua.

A preliminary hearing for the Fatal Accident Inquiry is set to take place on May 29 at the courthouse in Oban.