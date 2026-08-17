Police, the RNLI and the Coastguard were called out on Saturday night after concerns were raised about a person’s welfare in Oban.
A call was made by a member of the public worried about the welfare of a loved one around 8.45pm on Saturday, August 15.
HM Coastguard deployed a search and rescue helicopter to the scene, which was seen shining a spotlight around the water and woods near Corran Halls around 10.45pm.
Watch the search below.
The person was traced around 10.50pm and was not in any major harm.
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: "At around 8.53pm on Saturday 15 August, HM Coastguard responded to an incident at Oban Pier.
An HM Coastguard helicopter and Oban Coastguard Rescue Team attended, along with Oban RNLI all-weather lifeboat and Police Scotland. The incident concluded around 11.35pm."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.20pm on Saturday, 15 August, 2026 police received a concern for person call in the Oban area.
"The person was traced at around 10.50pm and was taken to hospital for a check up."
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