Communities, businesses and residents are being given extra time to share ideas that will influence future development and land use across Highland.
The Highland Council has an open Call for Ideas survey, which is inviting people to share their thoughts on future development and long-term land use in Highland.
All ideas submitted through the survey will be used to help shape policies, development standards and placemaking priorities in the next Highland Local Development Plan (HLDP).
The Call for Ideas has now been extended to November 20 2026, giving communities, residents and businesses more time to consider, prepare and share their ideas.
Chair of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee Councillor Ken Gowans said: "Thank you to all those who have already submitted ideas through the Call for Ideas survey.
"With the survey now extended to November there is even more opportunity to shape the next Highland Local Development Plan, guiding how land is used and how our communities develop over the years ahead.
"I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest in their local area to put forward policy ideas or place ideas.
"By working together we can create a plan that reflects the needs, ambitions and unique character of Highland."
Through feedback already submitted via the on-line survey the council has received many relevant place and policy ideas about future development in Highland.
Some ideas submitted include improved walking, cycling and wheeling routes, the better utilising of local greenspace, a new outdoor sea swimming pool and policies to protect riverbank areas and greenspaces across the region.
HLDP will replace the current Highland Wide Local Development Plan (HwLDP), Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan 2 (IMFLDP2), Caithness and Sutherland Local Development Plan (CaSPlan) and West Highland and Islands Local Development Plan (WestPlan).
When adopted HLDP will outline land use and where development should and should not happen within Highland, providing a long-term vision and 10-year spatial strategy.
The short Call For Ideas survey is available on the Council’s engagement platform - engage.highland.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/call-for-ideas-survey.
The survey will now close on November 20 2026.
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