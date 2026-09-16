Chair of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Cllr Ken Gowans is encouraging people to take part.

Chair of the Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Cllr Ken Gowans is encouraging people to take part.

The Highland Council has an open Call for Ideas survey, which is inviting people to share their thoughts on future development and long-term land use in Highland.

All ideas submitted through the survey will be used to help shape policies, development standards and placemaking priorities in the next Highland Local Development Plan (HLDP).

The Call for Ideas has now been extended to November 20 2026, giving communities, residents and businesses more time to consider, prepare and share their ideas.