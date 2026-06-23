Fort William man Henry Methold was a guest of honour at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his services running courses for Joint Services Adventurous Training based in Ballachulish.
At the ceremony he was joined by his son, Army Officer, Oskar Methold.
Henry said: "I am honoured to receive this award.
"I started instructing in the outdoors at school at the age of 14 and went on my first trip to the Himalayas when I was 16.
"It was from then that I realised I had found my vocation.
"Now, after nearly 31 years at Joint Services, I feel proud to have trained so many students, and to have travelled the world with such great colleagues and friends.
"Joint Services has given me the chance to explore some incredible places around the world with brilliant, highly motivated people.
"I must also thank my wife and family for all their support over the years."
The Joint Service Mountain Training Wing in Ballachulish is a key facility for the Army Adventurous Training Group which delivers world-class leadership, resilience, and mountaineering training for UK Armed Forces personnel.
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