At the ceremony he was joined by his son, Army Officer, Oskar Methold.

Henry said: "I am honoured to receive this award.

"I started instructing in the outdoors at school at the age of 14 and went on my first trip to the Himalayas when I was 16.

"It was from then that I realised I had found my vocation.

"Now, after nearly 31 years at Joint Services, I feel proud to have trained so many students, and to have travelled the world with such great colleagues and friends.

"Joint Services has given me the chance to explore some incredible places around the world with brilliant, highly motivated people.

"I must also thank my wife and family for all their support over the years."