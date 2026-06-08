The stories of ancient artefacts, local landmarks and pioneering campaigners are set to be brought to life once again as Campbeltown Heritage Walks return for the 2026 season.
The weekly walks resumed on Wednesday June 3, and will continue every Wednesday from Keeping It Local’s new office at the head of Longrow South, with participants gathering for a 2pm start.
The duration of each walk will be approximately an hour and a half, although, depending on circumstances, they can occasionally last a little longer.
However, if participants have a tight schedule, organisers are happy for them to join the walks for a period of their choosing.
The Campbeltown Heritage Trail Group had hoped to include a visit to Campbeltown Museum to see and hear the story behind its star exhibits – the Beacharra Pottery collection and Bronze Age jet necklace and bracelet – but access to the building remains on hold due to ongoing remedial work.
Kintyre has a long and fascinating history, encompassing many periods and events of national importance. One story that has come to light recently is that of Flora McKinnon Drummond, who became a leading figure in the campaign for Votes for Women during the early years of the 20th century.
When diplomatic efforts failed and the movement adopted a more militant stance, Flora led from the front by taking protests onto the streets.
She was arrested nine times for her actions, was force-fed, and was prepared to put her life on the line for her beliefs.
Proudly adopting the title ‘The General’, she rode on horseback in full military uniform at the head of suffrage demonstrations, hired a boat and sailed down the Thames to harangue Members of Parliament as they took tea on the terraces of Westminster, gained unofficial entry to Number 10 Downing Street, and generally caused mayhem in pursuit of equality for women.
This remarkable story of determination and courage was recently relayed to the Campbeltown Old Pals Club by local historian Alan Harrow, who was part of a group that made a pilgrimage to Brackley Cemetery near Carradale, where Flora is buried.
Inspired by her story, members of the Old Pals group made the journey to visit her graveside, where the women of the group placed a floral tribute in her memory.
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