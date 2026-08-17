There were flashing lights, sirens and plenty for young visitors to see and do at Campbeltown Emergency Services Day on Saturday.
The ferry terminal on Hall Street was transformed into a hands-on showcase of the services which help keep Kintyre safe, with Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Campbeltown Airport Fire Service, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the SFRS Youth Volunteer Scheme all joining in.
Children took the chance to climb aboard emergency vehicles, try on police hats and fire helmets and even have a go with a fire hose, while crews were on hand to answer questions and chat about their work.
Two members of Police Scotland’s Mounted Unit were among the star attractions, giving youngsters the chance to get a close look at the horses.
Their visit also carried an important rural road-safety reminder: drivers should slow down, give horses plenty of room and pass wide and carefully.
A Coastguard demonstration added to the action, rounding off an enjoyable afternoon which brought the community together with the people who are there when they are needed most.
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