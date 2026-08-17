The ferry terminal on Hall Street was transformed into a hands-on showcase of the services which help keep Kintyre safe, with Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Campbeltown Airport Fire Service, HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the SFRS Youth Volunteer Scheme all joining in.

Little Luke Willis tries the fire hose with the help of his dad John, right, and firefighter Andrew Brodie. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

Little Luke Willis tries the fire hose with the help of his dad John, right, and firefighter Andrew Brodie. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

Children took the chance to climb aboard emergency vehicles, try on police hats and fire helmets and even have a go with a fire hose, while crews were on hand to answer questions and chat about their work.

Two members of Police Scotland’s Mounted Unit were among the star attractions, giving youngsters the chance to get a close look at the horses.