A collection of paintings that has remained largely hidden in private homes for decades was unveiled as Carradale celebrated the life and legacy of local fisherman artist Angus MacDonald.
The exhibition at Carradale Village Hall, organised by the Carradale Heritage Media Group, brought together works treasured by local families for generations, many accompanied by the stories of how they came to be passed down through the years.
The Carradale Heritage Media Group comprises Alan and Marlene Walker, Jean Campbell, Christine Ritchie, Les Oman, Emma-Jane Ritchie, Lachie Paterson, Pamela Galbraith, and Stephen and Mark Johnson, all of whom have family roots in Carradale.
Formed last October, the group aims to preserve the stories passed down through generations, while they can still be remembered, by recording them on film for future generations.
During their research into Carradale’s history, members discovered just how many of Angus’s paintings remained in private collections throughout the village.
The discovery inspired the group to make its first documentary in tribute to the artist and his work.
Christine Ritchie and Lachie Paterson, who had previously given a talk about Angus and some of the colourful characters he knew in his younger days, were delighted by the enthusiasm shown by local families and by the discovery of so many of the artist’s works.
A highlight of the afternoon was an exclusive preview of the group’s first film, Carradale’s Fisherman Artist. The documentary features many of Angus’s relatives and explores his life and the remarkable collection of his paintings that remain in private hands.
Angus’s nephew, John MacFadyen, narrates the stories behind many of the paintings, explaining how they came to be owned by local families and the memories they continue to preserve of Carradale and the people who once lived there.
The exhibition also featured many of Angus’s paintings, some of which are painted on unusual materials including old tea chest lids, that were loaned by local families and his descendants from across Argyll.
Retired Campbeltown Grammar School head of art Ronald Togneri, who also appears in the film, addressed the audience, offering an expert appreciation of Angus’s artistic ability.
Highlighting several paintings, he explained how Angus’s keen observation, technical skill and dedication enabled him to capture the landscapes, people and culture of Kintyre with remarkable authenticity.
Although entirely self-taught, Angus’s talent attracted the attention of the School of Scottish Studies and the University of Glasgow, whose researchers interviewed him regularly about his ability to capture the culture of Kintyre so skilfully.
The film is also the result of months of collaboration by the heritage group. Stephen Johnson, a Glasgow University graduate in Media and Philosophy, has been training members in filming and editing techniques, helping them develop the skills needed to record Carradale’s stories for future generations.
Visitors praised both the quality of the documentary and the group’s commitment to preserving local heritage.
Feedback from the exhibition was overwhelmingly positive, and the Carradale Heritage Media Group hopes to screen Carradale’s Fisherman Artist in Campbeltown this September, with the aim of inspiring other communities across Kintyre to record and preserve their own local histories.
The group’s films will eventually be made available on its website, allowing both local people and members of the Kintyre diaspora to enjoy and share the stories, memories and heritage of their homeland.
The exhibition provided a fitting tribute to Angus MacDonald, ensuring the legacy of Carradale’s fisherman artist will continue to inspire future generations.
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