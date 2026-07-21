The Carradale Heritage Media Group comprises Alan and Marlene Walker, Jean Campbell, Christine Ritchie, Les Oman, Emma-Jane Ritchie, Lachie Paterson, Pamela Galbraith, and Stephen and Mark Johnson, all of whom have family roots in Carradale.

The exhibition at Carradale Village Hall, organised by the Carradale Heritage Media Group, brought together works treasured by local families for generations, many accompanied by the stories of how they came to be passed down through the years.

Paintings by Angus MacDonald displayed by members of the MacVean family, who are among his descendants. Photograph: Stephen Johnson.

Paintings by Angus MacDonald displayed by members of the MacVean family, who are among his descendants. Photograph: Stephen Johnson.

Formed last October, the group aims to preserve the stories passed down through generations, while they can still be remembered, by recording them on film for future generations.

During their research into Carradale’s history, members discovered just how many of Angus’s paintings remained in private collections throughout the village.

The discovery inspired the group to make its first documentary in tribute to the artist and his work.

Christine Ritchie and Lachie Paterson, who had previously given a talk about Angus and some of the colourful characters he knew in his younger days, were delighted by the enthusiasm shown by local families and by the discovery of so many of the artist’s works.

A highlight of the afternoon was an exclusive preview of the group’s first film, Carradale’s Fisherman Artist. The documentary features many of Angus’s relatives and explores his life and the remarkable collection of his paintings that remain in private hands.