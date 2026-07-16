Better known as the Rural Oscars, Brown’s was named as the best village shop or post office at the Scottish finals in May, which booked their ticket for the national ceremony at the House of Lords on July 8.

Unfortunately owners Helen and Colin MacDonald, the fifth generation of the family to run the shop, were unable to attend the ceremony in Westminster. But they were overjoyed with their performance.

The couple said: "We were surprised and delighted to be nominated for this award, and so grateful to our many customers who voted for us, and to our staff who support us in everything we do."

Established in 1830, Brown’s is a staple of Tobermory and has gained a reputation over its near two centuries in business as a life-saver for the residents of Mull.

The shop always seems to have that niche tool, replacement appliance or part that can rescue their week and expel stress.

Delivering washing machines across the island on short notice, saving tourists’ holidays with replacement cameras and parts, or providing you a screw for your leaky toilet, it’s all in a day’s work.