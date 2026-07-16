Celebrations are in order for Brown’s Tobermory, as the beloved hardware store was highly commended at the Countryside Alliance Awards’ national finals.
Better known as the Rural Oscars, Brown’s was named as the best village shop or post office at the Scottish finals in May, which booked their ticket for the national ceremony at the House of Lords on July 8.
Unfortunately owners Helen and Colin MacDonald, the fifth generation of the family to run the shop, were unable to attend the ceremony in Westminster. But they were overjoyed with their performance.
The couple said: "We were surprised and delighted to be nominated for this award, and so grateful to our many customers who voted for us, and to our staff who support us in everything we do."
Established in 1830, Brown’s is a staple of Tobermory and has gained a reputation over its near two centuries in business as a life-saver for the residents of Mull.
The shop always seems to have that niche tool, replacement appliance or part that can rescue their week and expel stress.
Delivering washing machines across the island on short notice, saving tourists’ holidays with replacement cameras and parts, or providing you a screw for your leaky toilet, it’s all in a day’s work.
While a victory was not meant to be for Brown’s, their commendation is proof of the amazing service they provide to Mull.
The judges agreed, saying in their deliberation: "Our Highly Commended entry is a truly remarkable island shop with a heritage stretching back nearly two centuries.
"Still proudly family-run, it stands at the centre of its community, offering everything from everyday essentials to specialist goods, and always with a willingness to source whatever a customer might need.
"What sets this shop apart is not just its extraordinary range, but its extraordinary service. It is a place where nothing is too much trouble, where customers are known, supported and often helped far beyond the traditional role of a shop.
"It plays a vital part in island life, providing services, advice and practical support in a setting where such provision is invaluable.
"Alongside its retail role, it is a genuine community hub, supporting local events, charities and fundraising initiatives, and acting as a focal point for information and connection.
"Its long history is matched only by its continued relevance, adapting to modern needs while remaining firmly rooted in tradition and local life.
"In every sense, this is a village shop that embodies resilience, ingenuity and community spirit."
Brown’s certificate will sit proudly in store with their blue plaque for the best village shop or post office in Scotland for years to come.
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