The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) award honours those whose legacy and influence have helped strengthen Scotland’s reputation as a world-class hospitality destination.

This year’s recipient, Paddy Crerar CBE, was recognised for his "outstanding contribution to Scotland’s hospitality sector and his enduring commitment to supporting people, businesses and the wider industry throughout his career".

With a career spanning more than three decades, Crerar has "played a defining role in shaping Scotland’s modern hospitality landscape", HIT Scotland said. "Rising to become Managing Director of British Trust Hotels, he successfully led the business through a period of significant growth before founding the Crerar Hotel Group in 2005."

David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, said: "The Industry Award represents the highest level of recognition that HIT Scotland and the industry can bestow on an individual. It celebrates those whose careers have left a lasting mark on our sector and whose leadership has inspired countless others along the way.

"Paddy Crerar, is an immensely worthy recipient. He has demonstrated a huge commitment to people, to excellence and to supporting the growth and development of our industry. He exemplifies everything this award stands for.”

Paddy Crerar CBE said: “This is genuinely one of the most humbling awards I could receive. To be acknowledged by your peers is something truly special, and the feeling it gives is almost impossible to express in words.

“All I ever hoped to do in life was show people what a wonderful country Scotland is, to help them discover the very best of it. Over the years, I came to properly understand that the best of Scotland is more than its stunning landscapes, its bountiful larder, or even its unbelievable history. The very best of Scotland is the people who live and work here.

“I am extremely grateful to have been part of Scottish hospitality. I owe it everything. I’m also proud to have witnessed our industry grow in confidence, blossom in delivery, and continue striving to do more and do better.”