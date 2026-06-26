June has become an important part of the Lochaber High School calendar as pupils and staff celebrate Diversity Month.
Throughout the month, young people take part in activities and lessons during Tutor Support classes, helping them to learn more about inclusion, respect and kindness towards others.
The programme encourages learners to embrace diversity, celebrate individuality and promote a welcoming school community.
The celebrations culminate in LHS Pride, an event that has been proudly established since 2021.
Each year, the school community comes together to mark the occasion, with colourful displays brightening the foyer and flags flying proudly from the Maths Department.
Staff and learners alike enjoy the vibrant atmosphere as Lochaber High School demonstrates its commitment to equality, inclusion and belonging for all.
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