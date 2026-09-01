Ken Macintosh, Lord Macintosh of Eastwood, was born in Inverness and went to school in Portree and Oban before moving to Edinburgh.

His family has roots in Elgol in the south of Skye and his father, the late Dr Farquhar Macintosh, was chair of Trustees at Sabhol Mor Ostaig for 16 years.

Lord Macintosh served as an MSP from the establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 until 2021, and was Presiding Officer from 2016 to 2021.

He was formally introduced to the House of Lords on Tuesday 1 September.

Speaking ahead of his introduction, Lord Macintosh said: “First and foremost, I want to say what a privilege it is to be given the opportunity once more to serve the people of Scotland, and now the whole of the UK too.

“I was born in Inverness, I lived on Skye as a child and my family comes from Elgol. I am immensely proud of my Skye roots and my Skye family.

“I will make it my mission to pursue issues in the House of Lords that affect Scotland as a whole, but I will have a particularly close eye on those affecting our remote, rural and island communities.

“Good jobs, better connectivity, affordable housing and creating a sustainable future which allows young people to live, work and raise families in the Highlands and Islands are all issues I care deeply about.

“Remote and fragile communities face challenges which are not always well understood at Westminster. I hope I can use my position in the Lords to make sure those voices and those particular needs are heard.”

He added: “As someone who is being honoured for their parliamentary service rather than their role as a government minister, I see this peerage as welcome recognition of the central role of the Scottish Parliament in our public life.

“I will also make it a priority to improve relations between Westminster and Holyrood. It has perhaps never been more important in my political lifetime to put the emphasis back on collaboration, cooperation and collegiate working.

“There will always be political differences between parties and between governments, but the challenges facing people across Scotland and the UK demand that our institutions work constructively together. I hope that my experience at Holyrood and particularly as Presiding Officer will allow me to make a useful contribution to that effort.”