For Taynuilt Community Choir, the concert continued its tradition of supporting local causes. Since its formation, the choir has raised funds for the Dove Centre, Taynuilt Early Learning Centre and Taynuilt Primary School, with Saturday’s concert becoming its most ambitious fundraising event to date.

The evening also celebrated the remarkable progress of Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band. The band is made up from mainly pupils from Taynuilt Primary School, with its youngest still in Primary 4. In less than a year they have appeared at the Royal National Mòd and competed in the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championship.

One audience member summed up the concert perfectly: "That was truly wonderful. The pipe band were outstanding – as were the choir – and Love’s Philosophy was pure genius. And oh my, to have Karen sing with you all... that was sublime."

The concert reached a stirring finale as Caledonia and Highland Cathedral brought together the voices of the choir with the pipes and drums of the young band. Enhanced by the exceptional acoustic of St Conan’s Kirk, the performance created a rich, uplifting sound that brought the evening to a memorable close.

The choir is open to everyone, regardless of musical or vocal experience, and most members had never sung in a choir before joining. Rehearsals resume on Monday 17 August at Taynuilt Primary School from 7.30pm to 8.45pm, and new members are always welcome.

Musical director Stephen Williams said: "The combination of voices, pipes and drums inside St Conan’s created a stirring sound – something really special. It was wonderful to see musicians aged from 8 to 88 performing together, including grandparents and their grandchildren, and to witness the audience’s support for these talented young players."

The concert also showcased St Conan’s Kirk as an outstanding venue for live performance. Its magnificent architecture and exceptional acoustics provided a fitting setting, while the volunteers of St Conan’s Heritage Trust helped ensure the evening ran seamlessly.

Liz Mackay of St Conan’s Heritage Trust said: "What a fantastic concert. We were delighted to support the wonderful Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band and to help raise funds towards their first performance kilts. Hosting the concert also gave us the opportunity to showcase the magical St Conan’s and its fabulous acoustics. Working with everyone involved has been an absolute pleasure."

By the end of the evening, the audience had helped raise more than £4,500 towards the band’s first performance kilts.

It was a remarkable achievement for two very new organisations and a reminder of what can be achieved when talented people, volunteers and the wider community come together through music.