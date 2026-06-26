More than 200 people packed St Conan’s Kirk for the sold-out Highland Cathedral concert, helping raise over £4,500 towards the first performance kilts for Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band.
The concert on June 20 brought together more than 90 local performers, including over 70 singers from Taynuilt Community Choir, Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band and special guest Karen Matheson, for an evening celebrating Scotland’s musical heritage, community spirit and the talent of local young people.
Founded just over a year ago, both Taynuilt Community Choir and Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band have quickly established themselves within the local community. Saturday’s concert was the first time the two groups had performed together on such a scale, inspired by the choir’s admiration for the talent and commitment of the young pipers and drummers.
The programme featured a wonderful mix of Scottish favourites and new music. The evening included the world premiere of Love’s Philosophy, an original composition by choir director Stephen Williams.
Blending the melodies and lyrics of Loch Lomond and I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) into a fresh and imaginative celebration of love from both male and female perspectives, the piece delighted the audience and perfectly captured the warmth, humour and creativity that have become hallmarks of the choir.
Karen Matheson joined the choir for a moving performance of the traditional song Aye Waukin O. Her effortless vocals brought a moment of stillness and reflection to the evening, reminding the audience why she is one of Scotland’s most celebrated singers.
The concert reached a stirring finale as Caledonia and Highland Cathedral brought together the voices of the choir with the pipes and drums of the young band. Enhanced by the exceptional acoustic of St Conan’s Kirk, the performance created a rich, uplifting sound that brought the evening to a memorable close.
One audience member summed up the concert perfectly: "That was truly wonderful. The pipe band were outstanding – as were the choir – and Love’s Philosophy was pure genius. And oh my, to have Karen sing with you all... that was sublime."
The evening also celebrated the remarkable progress of Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band. The band is made up from mainly pupils from Taynuilt Primary School, with its youngest still in Primary 4. In less than a year they have appeared at the Royal National Mòd and competed in the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championship.
For Taynuilt Community Choir, the concert continued its tradition of supporting local causes. Since its formation, the choir has raised funds for the Dove Centre, Taynuilt Early Learning Centre and Taynuilt Primary School, with Saturday’s concert becoming its most ambitious fundraising event to date.
The choir is open to everyone, regardless of musical or vocal experience, and most members had never sung in a choir before joining. Rehearsals resume on Monday 17 August at Taynuilt Primary School from 7.30pm to 8.45pm, and new members are always welcome.
Musical director Stephen Williams said: "The combination of voices, pipes and drums inside St Conan’s created a stirring sound – something really special. It was wonderful to see musicians aged from 8 to 88 performing together, including grandparents and their grandchildren, and to witness the audience’s support for these talented young players."
The concert also showcased St Conan’s Kirk as an outstanding venue for live performance. Its magnificent architecture and exceptional acoustics provided a fitting setting, while the volunteers of St Conan’s Heritage Trust helped ensure the evening ran seamlessly.
Liz Mackay of St Conan’s Heritage Trust said: "What a fantastic concert. We were delighted to support the wonderful Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band and to help raise funds towards their first performance kilts. Hosting the concert also gave us the opportunity to showcase the magical St Conan’s and its fabulous acoustics. Working with everyone involved has been an absolute pleasure."
By the end of the evening, the audience had helped raise more than £4,500 towards the band’s first performance kilts.
It was a remarkable achievement for two very new organisations and a reminder of what can be achieved when talented people, volunteers and the wider community come together through music.
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