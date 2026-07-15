Highland Local Action Group (LAG) is re-opening the Highland Community-Led Local Development (CLLD) Small Grants Programme following a review of the remaining funding.

The fund will be distributed by the Community Regeneration Fund team within The Highland Council.

The first phase of the 2026/27 programme proved highly successful with 46 community projects supported and more than £315,000 awarded to organisations delivering benefits for communities across Highland.

Feedback received during the first phase highlighted the increasing financial pressures facing many third sector organisations.

While groups continue to deliver vital services, activities and support within their communities, many reported challenges associated with maintaining organisational capacity and meeting ongoing operational costs.