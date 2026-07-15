Community and voluntary organisations across Lochaber are being invited to apply for grants of up to £10,000.
Highland Local Action Group (LAG) is re-opening the Highland Community-Led Local Development (CLLD) Small Grants Programme following a review of the remaining funding.
The fund will be distributed by the Community Regeneration Fund team within The Highland Council.
The first phase of the 2026/27 programme proved highly successful with 46 community projects supported and more than £315,000 awarded to organisations delivering benefits for communities across Highland.
Feedback received during the first phase highlighted the increasing financial pressures facing many third sector organisations.
While groups continue to deliver vital services, activities and support within their communities, many reported challenges associated with maintaining organisational capacity and meeting ongoing operational costs.
Following a review of funding remaining within the programme and in response to this feedback, the LAG has approved changes that will allow the programme to support organisational sustainability alongside community-led activities.
This will help organisations continue delivering community benefit in the areas that matter most to local people.
The programme continues to support projects and organisations that contribute to one of two existing funding priorities:
In addition to activity-based projects, organisations can now apply for funding where support will help strengthen organisational sustainability and maintain the delivery of services, activities and community benefits linked to these priorities.
Funding can support a range of revenue costs, including staffing, volunteer support, organisational development, training, operational costs and other expenditure that helps organisations continue delivering community benefit.
Applications are open to not-for-profit and community-led organisations operating within eligible rural Highland areas.
Applications must demonstrate how the proposed activity or organisational support will contribute to one of the programme’s two funding priorities and deliver benefits for local communities. Applicants are also required to provide confirmation that the proposed activity or organisational support does not receive funding from any other source.
Grants of up to £10,000 are available, with funding supporting projects and organisational sustainability activity that can be delivered within the programme timescales (all project activity completed by February 2027).
Further information, guidance notes and application forms are available on the Highland Council website.
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