Having celebrated its 25th birthday last year, Highland Youth Parliament is turning its focus from raising issues to driving action.

At this year’s conference, young people launched HYP’s first ever official manifesto: "Our Voices, Our Future, Our Highland.”

The conference, which is co-ordinated by Highland Council’s Youth Service and supported by youth partner organisations, also supported Inverness-Highland’s bid to become UK City of Culture in 2029.

Around 123 young people from across the 29 secondary school areas in Highland attended the youth parliament.

Showcasing the wider Highland region and the passion young people have for where they live is a theme that runs through much of this year’s manifesto work

The manifesto has been developed over the year through a structured process.

Local youth groups, forums and partner groups have fed in their priorities; a "You Said, We Did" review has tracked progress from last year, and members of the HYP Executive have developed a set of manifesto points across a range of themes.

These manifesto points were discussed throughout the day, and every attendeegot the chance to cast a ranked-choice vote across two voting cards, with results counted and announced at the end of the day, ensuring the final manifesto reflects the priorities young people care about most.

Jake MacCulloch, Chair of Highland Youth Parliament said: "It’s great knowing that young people are being listened to and that we can help shape decisions that affect our future.

“The HYP is an amazing opportunity for young people, and we want everyone who is taking part to go home encouraged that they can make a real difference in their communities."

Councillor John Finalyson, Chair of Highland Council’s education Committee, said the Highland Youth Parliament Conference gives "a chance to hear what young people have to say on issues that matter to them.

"The Highland Council and partners are keen to work with young people on their HYP manifesto actions to help preserve the best of Highland life and make improvements for their daily lives and futures too."

Outgoing Highland Youth Convener, Leah McBain said: “I’m really grateful for the experience I have had in the unique and special role of Highland Youth Convener. It has given me opportunities I never thought I’d have.

"I’ve met new people, learned new skills, and felt like my opinions, and the views of other young people, genuinely matter."

Young people have also handed over a HYP Time capsule which will be housed by the High Life Highland’s Archive Centre and opened in 2050. Items in the time capsule include objects young people feel representing their areas as well as their messages to future Highland young people.