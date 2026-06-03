One of Kintyre’s most distinctive annual Christian gatherings will take place this Sunday when the St Columba’s Conventicle returns to the historic footsteps site at Keil, Southend.
The open-air service, which begins at 2.30pm, commemorates the traditional landing of St Columba on Scottish shores in AD 563 as he travelled from Ireland to bring Christianity to Scotland.
Held against the backdrop of one of the area’s most significant early Christian sites, the conventicle continues a tradition that has drawn worshippers and visitors for generations.
This year’s guest preacher will be the Reverend James Murray of Campbeltown Free Church. As an Irish native, his involvement carries a particular resonance, reflecting the historic journey made by St Columba from Ireland to Kintyre more than 1,400 years ago.
Members of Campbeltown Brass will be in attendance to lead the singing of hymns. In appreciation of the band’s support, the congregational board has agreed that this year’s collection will be donated to the band’s funds.
Organisers are extending a warm invitation to people from across Kintyre and beyond to come along and take part in the annual event, whether as regular attendees or first-time visitors.
The conventicle offers an opportunity to gather for worship while reflecting on a chapter of local and national history that continues to hold significance today.
The open-air service is weather permitting. Should conditions be unfavourable, it will instead be held in Southend Parish Church.
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