A Campbeltown man who rebuilt his career after the Covid-19 pandemic has been named the University of the Highlands and Islands’ (UHI) Directly Enrolled Student of the Year.
Simon McLean is studying for an MLitt in History through the UHI Centre for History and received the award in recognition of his academic achievements and determination while balancing work and family life.
Working as a tour guide with Rabbie’s, Simon leads visitors on journeys across the Highlands and Islands while sharing Scotland’s history.
His postgraduate research has focused on castles, historical mapping and Scottish history, with coursework praised for combining academic excellence with practical value for the tourism sector.
He began his studies during the coronavirus lockdown as a way to remain intellectually engaged after the business he had spent a decade building was severely affected by the pandemic.
As he established a new career in tourism, progress towards his qualification was slower than originally planned as he balanced growing professional responsibilities with family and academic commitments.
Now firmly established in his career, he has renewed his focus on his studies and achieved some of the highest marks in his cohort.
“I am shocked and humbled to receive this award,” said Simon. “The people at UHI have been so helpful and friendly that I feel they should be receiving awards instead, especially my amazing personal academic tutor, Dr Linsey Hunter.
“She genuinely cares about what she does and goes above and beyond to support students. I can honestly say I would have dropped out many times without her encouragement and support.”
He added: “Although UHI is set up exceptionally well for distance learning, the level of personal interaction and support from tutors far exceeds anything I experienced during my undergraduate studies elsewhere.
“Despite never having set foot in a UHI building, I feel connected, supported and like my progress genuinely matters to people.”
Simon said his studies had transformed both his career and his ambitions for the future.
“What began as a lockdown project has become a part of my identity and future plans,” he said. “My studies have helped me bring greater depth and understanding to the stories I share with visitors, whether explaining the Highland Clearances or interpreting Scotland’s castles and heritage sites.
“I can’t thank UHI and all my tutors enough for their kindness, support, patience and expertise.”
Dr Philippa Woodcock, senior lecturer at the UHI Centre for History, nominated Simon for the award.
She said: “Simon has consistently achieved outstanding results throughout his studies, producing work of an exceptionally high standard.
“His presentations demonstrate a level of professionalism comparable to those produced by national tourism organisations, combining academic rigour with real-world relevance.
“What makes Simon’s achievement particularly impressive is the determination he has shown in returning to study following significant personal and professional challenges.
“He has successfully rebuilt his career while continuing to excel academically, and his journey is a wonderful example of the opportunities created through UHI’s flexible learning model. He is an asset to the university, the tourism sector and the wider region.”
The UHI Student of the Year awards recognise students who have demonstrated exceptional achievement, dedication and impact during their studies.
As Directly Enrolled Student of the Year, Simon will receive a £100 prize and will now go forward for consideration as the overall UHI Student of the Year, which will be announced later this month.
He will formally receive his award at the UHI graduation ceremony on Friday, November 13, and is due to complete his dissertation and graduate in 2027.
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