Simon McLean is studying for an MLitt in History through the UHI Centre for History and received the award in recognition of his academic achievements and determination while balancing work and family life.

Working as a tour guide with Rabbie’s, Simon leads visitors on journeys across the Highlands and Islands while sharing Scotland’s history.

His postgraduate research has focused on castles, historical mapping and Scottish history, with coursework praised for combining academic excellence with practical value for the tourism sector.

He began his studies during the coronavirus lockdown as a way to remain intellectually engaged after the business he had spent a decade building was severely affected by the pandemic.

As he established a new career in tourism, progress towards his qualification was slower than originally planned as he balanced growing professional responsibilities with family and academic commitments.

Now firmly established in his career, he has renewed his focus on his studies and achieved some of the highest marks in his cohort.