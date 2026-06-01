Lagnakeil Highland Lodges, which occupies an idyllic position on the outskirts of Oban, is listed by Shepherd Commercial Property Auctions and will be available to buy later this month.

Surrounded by dramatic west coast scenery, the holiday park is advertised as appealing to visitors seeking outdoor adventure, relaxation and access to the Highlands and Islands, with Oban’s booming tourist industry a selling point.

The business is being sold as a going concern and currently operates successfully under management, offering purchasers an opportunity to acquire an established lifestyle and hospitality business within one of Scotland’s most sought-after holiday destinations.

The site includes a range of holiday accommodation together with "extensive grounds and significant future development potential", according to the auctioneer.