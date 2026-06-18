Cove Communities Venture 2 Argyle Opco Limited, which ran St Catherine’s Caravan Park in Cairndow and Loch Awe Holiday Park, went into administration in November 2025.

The business, a subsidiary of American firm Cove Communities, was set up after Cove acquired family firm Argyll Holidays in February 2022, taking on eight parks across Argyll and Bute.

The sites also include flagship park Drimsynie Estate in Lochgoilhead, Hunters Quay Holiday Village in Dunoon, Loch Lomond Holiday Park, Loch Eck Caravan Park, Loch Eck Country Lodges, and Stratheck Holiday Park.

Administrators Alvarez & Marsal Europe continued day-to-day operations as it sought a buyer.

"Our strategy is to trade and stabilise the eight holiday parks and then seek a sale of the business and assets of the company," they said in an update published on Companies House.

"Creditors are expected to benefit from trading because of the higher likelihood of achieving a sale of the business as a going concern, which is expected to be at a higher value than selling assets on a break-up basis

"At the date of appointment, the company had 197 employees, all of whom were retained to assist with ongoing trading. We have increased staff numbers to 255 to ensure we have sufficient staff to support ongoing trading.

"During the period, the company made a trading profit of £1,989,300. Sales of £7,756,418 have been made."

The report also showed a total of more than £103m owed.

The administrators said: “Based on current estimates, it is uncertain whether there will be sufficient funds to enable a distribution to the unsecured creditors as this is dependent on the value achieved for the floating charge assets of the company which will be determined by the sale of business process and outcome from trading.

"It is anticipated that a sale of business process will be launched within the next few months."