There will be all the usual attractions on the day plus trade stands, car parking is free. Entry to show field is £8 for adults, and £4 for children and concessions. A family pass is £20.
Show entries must be submitted by July 9, entry forms for classes are available by emailing: secretary@lornshow.co.uk
The judges for 2026 are:
Blackface: - Colin Little, East Bracklinn, Callander, Stirling. Cross Sheep: - Suffolk, Beltex, Texel, Blueface Leicester and Mule -
Kerr Jarvie, Wester Rottearns, Greenloaming, Dunblane. Cheviots, Any Other Pure Bred Sheep and Crossbred – Finlay MacIntyre, Tullochcroisk Farm, Dunallastair Estate, Kinloch Rannoch. Highland Cattle : - Graham Easton, The Ranch, Letham, Angus. Pure and Cross Cattle: Donald MacLean, Almar, Balfron Station, Garchell, Glasgow. Dogs: - Anna May Woodhouse, Culnadalloch Bungalow, Achnacloich, Connel. Baking, Jams: - Donna McCulloch, Roxy’s, Oban. Handcrafts: - Isobel Campbell, Achnacreebay, North Connel. Umpire: Iain Malcolm, Wester Coillechat Farm, Callander, Stirling, who will also judge
the Junior Section and Young Handler Classes.
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