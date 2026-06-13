" Holding Helen’s Hoolie on the last night of the Oban Provincial Mòd made for some truly unique performances and memories. Helen may no longer be with us in body but she was most definitely with us in spirit," said Arlene.

Oban’s generosity shone through the evening with people giving so generously - as well as donating to the successful raffle.

Oban’s generosity shone through the evening with people giving so generously - as well as donating to the successful raffle.

Funds will be divided between Monday Lunch Club (Developing Potential & Link Club); Aon Ghuth Gaelic Makaton Choir, Mull Safe & Sound & You Matter Always. "All these were close to Helen’s heart," added Arlene who also wanted to thank everyone who performed including Oban High School (OHS) Pipers, OHS Traditional School of Music, Aon Ghuth Gaelic Makaton Choir, Evie MacKinnon, Julie MacFadyen, Katie Bonniwell, Sinclair School of Dance - Annie Bullock, Olivia Fulton and Kenna Ferguson, Emma ‘Scalpay’ McLeod, Ryan Johnston, Joy Dunlop and all the choristers who took part in the very special massed choirs.

Arlene McLeod who helped organise the event at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls said: "The love and respect for Helen was evident by the huge turnout, the quality of every performance and the amount raised."

Helen Pearson with the Irene McCowan Medal after an outstanding performance at the 2022 Oban and District Mòd - Mòd Sgire An Òbain.

Helen Pearson with the Irene McCowan Medal after an outstanding performance at the 2022 Oban and District Mòd - Mòd Sgire An Òbain.

In November last year, The Oban Times reported how those whose lives had been touched by Helen said "a light had gone out in the community" after her sudden death.

The winner of many Mòd prizes had been returning home after a bingo evening at Soroba Community Centre when she fell in the street. Despite help from paramedics and members of the fire service, as well as best efforts from medics at the town’s Lorne and Islands Hospital, they were unable to save the 59-year-old.

Helen’s love of people and good causes extended community-wide, from being a member from the very start of Aon Ghuth to being a founding member of the Oban Link and Connect clubs, to helping out at Hope Kitchen and supporting people with mental health needs.

A native gaelic speaker, Helen was also a devoted elder at Glencruitten’s Oban and Kilmore Parish Church. She was involved with Oban Gaelic Choir and was a dedicated member of Commun Gaidhealach an Obain, with a fine voice which won her many prizes at local and national mòds.