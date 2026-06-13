In November last year, The Oban Times reported how those whose lives had been touched by Helen said "a light had gone out in the community" after her sudden death.
The winner of many Mòd prizes had been returning home after a bingo evening at Soroba Community Centre when she fell in the street. Despite help from paramedics and members of the fire service, as well as best efforts from medics at the town’s Lorne and Islands Hospital, they were unable to save the 59-year-old.
Helen’s love of people and good causes extended community-wide, from being a member from the very start of Aon Ghuth to being a founding member of the Oban Link and Connect clubs, to helping out at Hope Kitchen and supporting people with mental health needs.
A native gaelic speaker, Helen was also a devoted elder at Glencruitten’s Oban and Kilmore Parish Church. She was involved with Oban Gaelic Choir and was a dedicated member of Commun Gaidhealach an Obain, with a fine voice which won her many prizes at local and national mòds.
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