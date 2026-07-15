Organisers of a ’united in hope’ march through Oban are calling for talks with police and council boses to make the town a fear free zone.
About 120 people, a mix of ages and nationalities, turned out to the peaceful rally and march that started out from Corran Halls then made its way down George Street to Stafford Street on Friday night.
The event was in response to mounting community concerns over safety and a recent allegation of a serious sexual assault that is still under investigation by police.
Calling themselves Oban Safety Network, the new group now wants to ’keep the safety conversation going’ with police and Argyll and Bute Council, demanding more police patrols in the town, better street lighting and more CCTV cameras ’that actually work’.
Group co-founder Des MacMillan told those who gathered for the march that ’working together’ was key to making Oban a safer place.
"We are united by hope over fear. Please don’t let this be the end of the conversation. We must challenge behaviour that make people feel unsafe. If any of us see anything that does not feel right, then we must report it.
"This community refuses to accept intimidation and abuse of anyone. We can’t change what has happened but we can influence what happens next.
"A safer Oban will be built by a community that cares. This walk’s not about creating fear, it’s about creating hope. We need to keep speaking out so we are heard. We need the community’s concerns to be listened to. We need the council and police to hear us. We need the council to invest in prevention, we need more visible police presence."
The founders behind Oban Safety Network are a group of dads and a grandparent who said it was in response to hearing rising concerns from townspeople.
One young mum who joined the march told The Oban Times she did not feel safe out in Oban anywhere, day or night. Another woman said she now had to ’double-think’ before taking her dog out alone, adding: "I’m a bit wary now. I’ve never had to think about where I go before but I do now. One dad said: "I’ve just moved my family from Glasgow to getaway from anything that might make them feel unsafe so it’s not nice to hear people are feeling like that here. We didn’t expect that." Another man said; "Heroin was a problem in Glasgow before it eventually made its way to Oban. We don’t want problems from bigger towns and cities coming here, so I’m joining the march to help nip stuff like that in the bud."
Public safety and community engagement is a priority for Police Scotland, said a spokesperson for Police Scotland.
And an Argyll and Bute spokesperson said: “As a council we welcome the opportunity to work with communities and partners to keep our towns and villages the safe and secure places we want to live and work. Ninety thousand pounds of Crown Estate funding has been allocated to upgrade CCTV in towns across Argyll and Bute. The Council is working closely with Police Scotland to identify the most effective locations, and the installation phase of the project begins this month.”
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.