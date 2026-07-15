About 120 people, a mix of ages and nationalities, turned out to the peaceful rally and march that started out from Corran Halls then made its way down George Street to Stafford Street on Friday night.

The event was in response to mounting community concerns over safety and a recent allegation of a serious sexual assault that is still under investigation by police.

Calling themselves Oban Safety Network, the new group now wants to ’keep the safety conversation going’ with police and Argyll and Bute Council, demanding more police patrols in the town, better street lighting and more CCTV cameras ’that actually work’.

Group co-founder Des MacMillan told those who gathered for the march that ’working together’ was key to making Oban a safer place.

"We are united by hope over fear. Please don’t let this be the end of the conversation. We must challenge behaviour that make people feel unsafe. If any of us see anything that does not feel right, then we must report it.

"This community refuses to accept intimidation and abuse of anyone. We can’t change what has happened but we can influence what happens next.

"A safer Oban will be built by a community that cares. This walk’s not about creating fear, it’s about creating hope. We need to keep speaking out so we are heard. We need the community’s concerns to be listened to. We need the council and police to hear us. We need the council to invest in prevention, we need more visible police presence."