The family of Dalmally girl Hope Sharp have thanked Orchy and Awe Men’s Shed for their amazing work making a safe garden area for the six year old to play in.
Hope, who has Down’s Syndrome, can now freely have fun in her custom built playsets after the Men’s Shed spent days hard at work to give her that opportunity.
Her new play area is complete with slides, swings and her garden kitchen.
He continued: "I am thrilled to celebrate the completion of this new safe play area for Hope.
"This fantastic achievement is the result of true collaboration between the Orchy and Awe Mens Shed, local people and Breedons providing Hope with a vibrant space where she can play safely."
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