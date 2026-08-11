Hope, who has Down’s Syndrome, can now freely have fun in her custom built playsets after the Men’s Shed spent days hard at work to give her that opportunity.

Her new play area is complete with slides, swings and her garden kitchen.

What started as a small job continued to evolve through discussion with Hope’s mum Caroline.

This grew the project and the Men’s Shed realised assistance was needed to bring the family’s dream to fruition.

So stepping up to the plate were the fantastic Breedons team led by Brad Fleet, who helped move over five tonne of gravel providing Hope with a safe playing surface.

After many weeks of work, those involved gathered to watch Hope play and have fun in her new garden. The Men’s Shed said they were proud of their work, and that seeing Hope enjoy it made the entire thing worthwhile.