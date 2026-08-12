The proposal on a site south of Cullerstich House was first validated by Argyll and Bute Council in January 2025 but the Scottish Environment Protection Agency initially lodged a holding objection pending the submission of a flood risk assessment. The objection was later withdrawn.

No representations, expressing either objection or support, were received by the council from the public during the planning process.

A council officer said in a handling report that the one and a half storey detached house would be accessed from the A816 and have a private sewage treatment plant.

“The submitted location and site plans show that the proposed dwelling would occupy the northern part of the site with access taken from the A816 and substantial areas of the site retained as open garden ground.

“The proposed dwelling comprises a one-and a half storey detached house of contemporary design, incorporating a simple pitched roof form.

“External finishes comprise white render walls, dark grey roof tiles, powder-coated aluminium windows and doors, and a modest palette of complementary materials appropriate to the surrounding residential character.”