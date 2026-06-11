“What consideration has ACHA made when reviewing rent increases? I have only been able to access my own data, but last year it went up 4.5 per cent.

“How does ACHA assess how it is moving forward when residents no longer consider their tenancy to be social and affordable?”

Ms Mundie responded: “The rate increase we apply is agreed by the board after much consideration. I am sure you appreciate the cost of materials for repairs has risen substantially and price inflation is sitting above what would be regarded as normal.

“We take that into consideration and we take inflation into consideration. We look at annual variation and take that into consideration.

“We also carry out benchmarking with other associations, and ACHA was one of the lowest rent increases compared with others in Scotland.

“We are very conscious that the cost of living continues to bite and we are trying to keep rates as low as we possibly can.

“There are lots of really difficult discussions had about rent increases, because nobody wants to increase it.”