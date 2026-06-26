Questions had also been raised over whether the delay in restoring the service was linked to the installation of a specialist electrical socket and associated infrastructure works.

The service, which provides ultraviolet light treatment for conditions including psoriasis, eczema and vitiligo, is now operating three mornings a week following staff training and the installation of a new phototherapy cabinet.

The comments follow the relaunch of the phototherapy service at Campbeltown Hospital, which resumed last month after being unavailable locally for about a year and a half.

An HSCP spokesperson said the service ceased in late 2024 due to “challenges maintaining staffing with the required specialist skills and experience, alongside refurbishment works, equipment installation and staff training to meet national Photonet standards”.

The spokesperson added: “While some electrical infrastructure was required, this did not delay the relaunch, and we do not hold data on associated costs.

“We recognise some residents were unable to access treatment locally during this time and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

However, South Kintyre councillor Tommy Macpherson said the temporary loss of the phototherapy service, together with the withdrawal of the birthing pool at Campbeltown Hospital, pointed to broader questions about how changes to rural healthcare services are decided and communicated.

He said: “What we are seeing reflects a wider concern. Essential rural services can be paused or withdrawn and then reinstated not through open policy debate and decision, but through stealth that Campbeltonians only see after the fact.

“Recent changes at the hospital – phototherapy and the birthing pool – keep coming back to the same issue. They are being explained through staffing, training, risk, infrastructure and cost, but there is still no clear member oversight, no proper scrutiny through the Integration Joint Board (IJB), or with local councillors, and no transparency on how these decisions are being made or signed off.

“These are service changes that directly affect access to care in Kintyre, and they should be subject to proper democratic oversight and accountability, not treated as routine operational decisions.

“Our rural communities deserve not just services that are safe but decisions that are transparent, fully accountable and a clear line of sight on how they are made. That gap between decision-making and democratic oversight is where confidence in rural healthcare is being lost in Argyll and Bute.”