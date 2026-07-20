The project marks the first stage of a long-term development focused on boosting leisure and marine tourism.

Pipe Major John Hunt from Loch Fyne Pipe Band performed across the afternoon, with Cairndow Mooring Association (CMA) treasurer Simon Betts and Councillor Gordon Blair taking part in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The pair were also joined by Cairndow children Evan Reese White and Lexie Downs for the opening, as well as councillors Rennie Kennedy Boyle and Shonny Paterson.

Councillor Blair said: “I extend my congratulations to everyone involved in this fantastic development.

“The Loch Fyne Mooring and Pontoon is a tremendous example of team work and the power of collaboration, and represents an important milestone in Cairndow’s community-led growth strategy.

“This new mooring and pontoon will enhance the appeal of Cairndow, drive economic growth to the area, and boost connectivity to the many attractions around upper Loch Fyne.