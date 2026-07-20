Hundreds of people have gathered in the village of Cairndow after a new pontoon and mooring facility was officially opened.
The project marks the first stage of a long-term development focused on boosting leisure and marine tourism.
Pipe Major John Hunt from Loch Fyne Pipe Band performed across the afternoon, with Cairndow Mooring Association (CMA) treasurer Simon Betts and Councillor Gordon Blair taking part in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The pair were also joined by Cairndow children Evan Reese White and Lexie Downs for the opening, as well as councillors Rennie Kennedy Boyle and Shonny Paterson.
Councillor Blair said: “I extend my congratulations to everyone involved in this fantastic development.
“The Loch Fyne Mooring and Pontoon is a tremendous example of team work and the power of collaboration, and represents an important milestone in Cairndow’s community-led growth strategy.
“This new mooring and pontoon will enhance the appeal of Cairndow, drive economic growth to the area, and boost connectivity to the many attractions around upper Loch Fyne.
“I wish CMA, and the entire community who have worked so hard on this project, every success and much prosperity.”
The CMA-led project will provide more opportunities for businesses to use the site for on-the-water activities, while allowing visitors to dock in the area.
Placed just 150 metres away from the Shephard’s Way walking route, the site is also surrounded by a number of local businesses.
Speaking before the opening CMA chair Stephen Caira, described the project as putting Cairndow on the map.
Information about how visitors can book and pay to use the mooring is available on the Loch Fyne mooring website or using the QR codes at the pontoon site.
The site operates a 100 per cent honesty policy, backed by CCTV and community support.
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