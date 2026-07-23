Hundreds of people gathered in the Argyll sunshine to watch an array of competitions, including the World Caber Championships, open heavy events, cycling, running, wrestling, field events, Highland dancing, piping and drumming.

The day began with a procession down Inveraray’s Main Street on July 21, led by a combined Mid Argyll Pipe Band and Chicago Stockyard Kilty Band.

His Grace the Duke of Argyll, Torquhil Campbell, joined by his son The Marquis of Lorne, Archie Campbell, marched with the bands into the games field.

Speaking during the event, His Grace said: "It is great to be here, a great turnout and lovely weather. It never fails to disappoint.

"It is obviously a very well-run games and is a testament to all the people involved. There are huge numbers of dancers, lots of pipers, and I’ve spoken to lots of Canadians and Americans.

"We also have the Clan Campbell Society of Germany here, which adds an international fizz to it all, so it really is great."