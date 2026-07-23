The cheers of the crowd and the sound of bagpipes echoed around the grounds of Inveraray Castle as the annual Highland games returned to the Winterton Park.
Hundreds of people gathered in the Argyll sunshine to watch an array of competitions, including the World Caber Championships, open heavy events, cycling, running, wrestling, field events, Highland dancing, piping and drumming.
The day began with a procession down Inveraray’s Main Street on July 21, led by a combined Mid Argyll Pipe Band and Chicago Stockyard Kilty Band.
His Grace the Duke of Argyll, Torquhil Campbell, joined by his son The Marquis of Lorne, Archie Campbell, marched with the bands into the games field.
Speaking during the event, His Grace said: "It is great to be here, a great turnout and lovely weather. It never fails to disappoint.
"It is obviously a very well-run games and is a testament to all the people involved. There are huge numbers of dancers, lots of pipers, and I’ve spoken to lots of Canadians and Americans.
"We also have the Clan Campbell Society of Germany here, which adds an international fizz to it all, so it really is great."
The Chicago pipers travelled to Scotland as part of celebrations marking the band’s 105th anniversary, performing at events across the country.
Pipe Major Matt McKee said: "We have about 24 band members and around 43 people in total with our group who have come over for the trip.
"We arrived at the end of last week and have played at the Renfrew Highland Games, as well as visiting Oban and Stirling.
"This really is a great games. The weather is perfect and it’s a fantastic location."
Around the main arena, spectators packed the sidelines, browsing stalls, sampling food and drink, and enjoying traditional Scottish music in the main bar.
Among the stalls was the Inveraray Primary Parent Council, whose volunteers were selling tea, coffee and sweet treats to raise money for school trips and school uniforms.
A spokesperson for the group thanked all the volunteers for their efforts and praised visitors for supporting the fundraiser.
Meanwhile, more than 100 pipers were scattered around the surrounding fields, fine-tuning their instruments before performing for judges in their respective competitions.
Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto was also in attendance and spoke to the Argyllshire Advertiser while watching the Grade A piping competition.
She said: "It is really joyful. It is great to wander around and see the talent that is here, whether it is piping, drumming or Highland dancing. It is just brilliant.
"It brings together organisations such as the RNLI and the Coastguard, who are so important to life here in Argyll.
"There are loads of people, loads of kilts and loads for young people to do and see. It is a real slice of Argyll."
As the games drew to a close, a spokesperson thanked the event’s sponsors, volunteers and organising committee for helping make the day a success.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.