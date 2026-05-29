A new project is inspiring young people on Islay and Gigha to become stewards of their local seas, as the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT) brings marine conservation learning into classrooms and communities.
HWDT partnered with primary school pupils on Islay and Gigha to deliver a new co- design project, exploring ways of understanding and protecting local whales, dolphins and porpoises, culminating in two public exhibitions held in May.
Pupils from Port Charlotte Primary School and Gigha Primary School took part in the hands-on learning project by exploring the marine environment around their islands.
Throughout the project, pupils explored the connections between local industries and the sea, reaching out to people within their communities who shared local knowledge and expertise.
They were encouraged to think creatively and critically about how humans interact with the ocean and what actions can help protect it at a local level.
Mrs Gillies, class teacher at Port Charlotte primary school said: “It makes their learning come alive and is so important for them to learn about their local environment.
"It’s so exciting when specialists deliver the lessons."
A key highlight of the project was a visit from HWDT’s research vessel, Silurian, where students learned skills directly from the crew like how to spot marine life and listen below the waves, identifying natural and manmade noise in our oceans.
"This workshop really brought the learning that the children have had to life. They got a great feel for life on the Silurian and the jobs that are done," said Ms Flett, teacher at Gigha Primary School.
As part of the project’s co-design approach, students were given the freedom to decide how they presented their learning. The resulting exhibitions featured a wide range of creative outputs including sculptures, short films and stories.
Each output was shaped entirely by the pupils, reflecting their own perspectives, ideas, and voices on marine conservation.
"Giving each class the autonomy to shape the direction of the project has resulted in more meaningful learning experiences. Pupils understand what is happening in their local marine environment and feel empowered to take action to help protect it.
"We’re proud to play a part in inspiring the next generation of ocean advocates”, said Ashleigh Kilgour, Education Officer at HWDT.
The exhibitions took place on May 19 at Port Charlotte Primary School on Islay and on May 21 at Gigha Primary School. Both events welcomed members of the public to engage with students’ work, learn more about local marine environments, and explore the importance of protecting whales, dolphins, and coastal ecosystems.
The project highlighted the value of connecting education, community, and conservation, while empowering young people to become informed and active stewards of their local environment.
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