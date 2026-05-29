HWDT partnered with primary school pupils on Islay and Gigha to deliver a new co- design project, exploring ways of understanding and protecting local whales, dolphins and porpoises, culminating in two public exhibitions held in May.



Pupils from Port Charlotte Primary School and Gigha Primary School took part in the hands-on learning project by exploring the marine environment around their islands.

Throughout the project, pupils explored the connections between local industries and the sea, reaching out to people within their communities who shared local knowledge and expertise.

They were encouraged to think creatively and critically about how humans interact with the ocean and what actions can help protect it at a local level.

Mrs Gillies, class teacher at Port Charlotte primary school said: “It makes their learning come alive and is so important for them to learn about their local environment.

"It’s so exciting when specialists deliver the lessons."



A key highlight of the project was a visit from HWDT’s research vessel, Silurian, where students learned skills directly from the crew like how to spot marine life and listen below the waves, identifying natural and manmade noise in our oceans.

"This workshop really brought the learning that the children have had to life. They got a great feel for life on the Silurian and the jobs that are done," said Ms Flett, teacher at Gigha Primary School.