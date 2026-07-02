Argyll and Bute Council has just opened its first classroom of that kind in Dunoon, bringing learning to life with cutting-edge projection and interactive technology, delivering a fully immersive 360-degree learning experience.

"Imagine coming face-to-face with whales beneath the ocean’s surface without getting wet, exploring the interior of a space shuttle with your classmates, or collaborating to solve puzzles and complete timed challenges. This is now a reality for young people in Argyll and Bute," said a post on its website this week.

Based at Dunoon Grammar School, the classroom – known as the Holodeck – marks the first phase of a fully integrated STEM Hub for the area, with plans to open a STEM Hub North in Oban which will focus on developing skills linked to the region’s growing blue economy. It will be co-located within the European Marine Science Park out at Dunstaffnage, home to around 30 marine businesses and a university campus, strengthening connections between education, industry and innovation.

The STEM project forms part of a £3 million investment by Argyll and Bute Council, supported by funding from the Clyde Mission Fund, Crown Estate Scotland and the Rural Growth Deal.

Dunoon’s immersive classroom is part of Phase One of the project, with more stages to come that will include a purpose-built theatre space for learners, a green screen studio and dedicated exhibition space.

Councillor Kieron Green, Policy Lead for Education, said Dunoon is leading the way and developing facilities like this in Argyll and Bute helps young people build their digital, technical and problem-solving skills, while inspiring future career ambitions.

“STEM subjects play a vital role in our everyday lives, and demand for skills in these areas continues to grow. We are committed to giving our young people the best possible start, creating opportunities that allow them to develop and apply their talents here in Argyll and Bute. The Dunoon STEM Hub is our pilot project, as part of the Rural Growth Deal. We’re proud to launch this new facility and can’t wait for more young people to visit and experience this unique way of learning.”