The inaugural Brodick Village Sports Day attracted large crowds of visitors who enjoyed come-and-try sessions at Brodick Bowling, Brodick Tennis and Brodick Golf clubs that comprise the new Community Sport Hub. The afternoon included a number of fun attractions for visitors and supporters who went along to cheer on friends and family who were taking part in the Three Sport Challenge. After a long day of competitive bowling, tennis and golf, two teams were tied as the overall winners of the competition. To decide the winner, a tie break was held with representatives from each of the two teams taking part in a “nearest the target” golfing challenge. Contested by regular golfers FJ Sillars and Matthew Dobson in front of a large audience, the tie breaker was won by FJ Sillars and his team who received the Brodick Village Sports Day Trophy from event organiser Matthew Dobson.
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