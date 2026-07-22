The initiative will see a flotilla of boats, adorned with Saltires and independence flags, setting off from Ardrossan or Troon towards Arran on Saturday August 15.

Once on Arran, a “peaceful, positive and family-friendly” march will start at 2pm at the Brodick ferry terminal. Participants will also be able to enjoy live music and other entertainment will be provided.

Organisers hope that the flotilla and the march will create a striking visual display that will attract attention, and help to promote a sense of unity.

Chris Wilson, founder of Sail for Freedom, said: "We are a small but committed group of independence supporters eager to make this a positive, highly visible, and historic day for the movement.

"By sailing together to Arran with our flags flying high, we hope to showcase the strength, joy, and self determination behind our campaign. We invite everyone who believes in Scotland’s future to join us."

A crowdfunding campaign to support event logistics, including hall hire and entertainment, has been launched with organisers keen to stress that “every penny will be accounted for, and any remaining surplus after expenses will be donated to local charities”.

Supporters wishing to contribute can donate via the Crowdfunder page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/sail-for-freedom-to-arran