As a result of a recent follow-up inspection, HMIE has now said it is “confident” the school will continue to improve and there will be no more visits in connection with the 2025 inspection.

The inspection last year said there was a need to improve the “pace of change through developing leadership at all levels” and a more consistent approach to monitoring and evaluating the work of the school was necessary.

The school was also told teachers needed to use assessment information better to ensure they met the needs of pupils and have high expectations of what could be achieved across the school in order to raise attainment levels across the curriculum.

The curriculum had to be reviewed more frequently to ensure that young people built on their prior learning more effectively and staff were asked to raise the profile of equality and diversity to prepare young people fully for life beyond school.