Tarbert Academy has made ‘good progress’ since its HM Inspectorate of Education visit in May 2025, when a number of areas of weakness were highlighted.
As a result of a recent follow-up inspection, HMIE has now said it is “confident” the school will continue to improve and there will be no more visits in connection with the 2025 inspection.
The inspection last year said there was a need to improve the “pace of change through developing leadership at all levels” and a more consistent approach to monitoring and evaluating the work of the school was necessary.
The school was also told teachers needed to use assessment information better to ensure they met the needs of pupils and have high expectations of what could be achieved across the school in order to raise attainment levels across the curriculum.
The curriculum had to be reviewed more frequently to ensure that young people built on their prior learning more effectively and staff were asked to raise the profile of equality and diversity to prepare young people fully for life beyond school.
The follow-up inspection found that there was more effective collaboration across the school, both primary and secondary, from senior and middle leaders, thus improving consistency for learners.
“Senior leaders should now strengthen the rigour and consistency of how they monitor and evaluate the work of the school,” said HM Inspector Patricia Cameron in her follow-up report.
“They need to ensure activities are focused clearly on the precise actions that are required to improve further all children and young people’s outcomes.”
Senior leaders are using data more effectively to track attainment levels which is allowing them to focus on support where it is needed and results are already being seen up to S3 level.
“Young people benefit from enhanced literacy and numeracy provision in S3 and well-planned senior phase supports, including revision programmes and supported study.
Senior leaders are reviewing strategically the whole school timetable,” said the inspector. “These approaches are raising expectations and improving attainment, particularly at S4.
“Senior leaders and staff have developed a whole-school learning and teaching toolkit.
“This sets clear expectations to staff and is improving consistency in routines and lesson structure.
“In most classes, teachers use well-planned starter activities which help learners reconnect meaningfully with prior learning.”
The inspector found that pupils were responding positively to equality and diversity learning, with a range of processes now in place, from discussions to whole school assemblies, activities, visits outside the school and expanded library texts.
“Staff have developed clear systems to respond to bullying, alongside emerging peer-mentor approaches. These are improving confidence in how any bullying concerns are addressed,” added the report.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.