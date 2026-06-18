Kintyre Care Centre (KCC) has been ordered to make a series of improvements following an unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate on May 19.
An Improvement Notice, issued to Argyll and Bute Council, which operates the Shore Street care home through the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), requires work to be carried out to the home’s physical environment over the coming weeks.
A Care Inspectorate spokesperson said: “An inspection has identified significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents of Kintyre Care Centre in Campbeltown.
“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service. However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of people.
“Because of our concerns we have issued an Improvement Notice. This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.
“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements. A report of the most recent inspection will be published in due course.”
The Improvement Notice requires the service to complete a deep clean, improve infection prevention and control measures, ensure appropriate maintenance and housekeeping arrangements are in place, and address issues relating to the condition of the building.
These include replacing worn flooring and carpets, removing damaged furniture and fittings that cannot be properly cleaned, resolving the source of malodours in communal toilets, and ensuring the home is decorated to an acceptable standard.
The notice sets July and August deadlines for the work and states that failure to make the necessary improvements could result in further enforcement action by the Care Inspectorate.
An HSCP spokesman said the home received grades of ‘Good’ in two of the Care Inspectorate’s five assessment areas, including staff knowledge, competence and development, and ‘Adequate’ in a further two.
“The final area in relation to facilities KCC has been graded as ‘Unsatisfactory’ and this has resulted in the HSCP receiving an Improvement Notice from the Care Inspectorate relating to certain aspects of the physical environment within the home,” said the spokesman.
“We recognise that this situation will be concerning for residents, their families, and our staff and we have met with families and our staff to provide them with more information.
“As an HSCP, we take this Improvement Notice very seriously and we are fully committed to working closely with the Care Inspectorate to address the various issues that have been identified.
“We have also put an action plan in place and progress is being made to ensure that all the necessary improvements are completed within the agreed timeframe.
“The well-being, safety, and comfort of our residents remains our highest priority and we will continue to provide regular updates to all concerned on the ongoing implementation of the action plan and the progress that is being made.”
South Kintyre councillor Jennifer Kean said the findings would be “deeply concerning” for the care home’s residents, families and staff and linked the findings to wider pressures on health and social care services in Kintyre, including uncertainty over the future of the enhanced care service at Lorne Campbell Court.
She said: “When considered alongside the Care at Home inspection report published earlier this year, as well as the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the closure of the enhanced care service at Lorne Campbell Court, serious questions must be asked about the direction of care services in Kintyre.
“Campbeltown Hospital remains under significant pressure due to delayed discharges and the resulting shortage of available beds. This latest development will place further serious strain on an already stretched service.
“The HSCP and Integration Joint Board should urgently review the situation at Lorne Campbell Court and consider how its available bed capacity and staffing resources could be utilised to help alleviate these pressures.
“If services are being reduced, the public has a right to expect that those which remain are delivered safely, effectively and to an acceptable standard.
“The HSCP must now provide clear answers on how it intends to address the issues identified, restore public confidence and ensure vulnerable people across our community receive the safe, high-quality care they deserve within their own community without fear of being placed outwith the area due to a lack of local provision.”
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