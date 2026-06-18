An Improvement Notice, issued to Argyll and Bute Council, which operates the Shore Street care home through the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), requires work to be carried out to the home’s physical environment over the coming weeks.

A Care Inspectorate spokesperson said: “An inspection has identified significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents of Kintyre Care Centre in Campbeltown.

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their families and staff at the service. However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of people.

“Because of our concerns we have issued an Improvement Notice. This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are in contact with and monitoring the service to follow up on the required improvements. A report of the most recent inspection will be published in due course.”