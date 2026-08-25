Inspectors initially visited the Mull school in June 2025, setting out a number of areas for improvement which were agreed with the school and Argyll and Bute Council.

But a report from a follow-up visit has said that there has been limited or insufficient progress in some of those areas, including improving the standards of learning, teaching and assessment across the school.

However, the report recognised “a promising start” to raising attainment in literacy and numeracy. Inspectors will now liaise with the council regarding the school’s capacity to improve, and will return to the school again within a year.

A report published by inspectors said: “The head teacher and staff require more time and further support from the local authority to develop clear processes to support the identification, delivery, and review of improvement priorities in the school.

“Staff in the Gàidhlig Medium sgoil-àraich and the English Medium Early Learning and Childcare setting are beginning to use national guidance to improve children’s experiences. They should continue to use Gàidhlig specific guidance and resources to support their self-evaluation activities.

“Staff in the school have worked effectively with children to review and streamline the school’s vision and values. They consulted well with parents to ensure that these are relevant and reflect better the school’s unique Gàidhlig context.

“Staff now need to work together to ensure that the vision and values underpin, and are reflected in, all aspects of school life. The head teacher should now work with staff and the wider school community to develop further the school’s aims to ensure that they fully embody the aspirations of the whole school community.”