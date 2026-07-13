The Winterton Park in the scenic setting of Inveraray Castle plays host to the annual event on July 21 with world class competitors in heavy athletics, track and field, wrestling, piping and drumming and Highland dancing.

Outside the competitions there will be a varied selection of charity and trade stalls and food and drink stands, as well as a children’s tent with face-painting, a sand pit and a book corner with story-telling.

The competitions start at 10am but the traditional parade starts at 10.45am with Mid Argyll Pipe Band and members of the Chicago Stockyard Kilty Band, who are visiting the area, leading the parade, with the Duke of Argyll, Torquhil Campbell, and his son Archie, Marquess of Lorne, at its head.