One of the biggest Highland games in the calendar marches into view on Tuesday next week.
The Winterton Park in the scenic setting of Inveraray Castle plays host to the annual event on July 21 with world class competitors in heavy athletics, track and field, wrestling, piping and drumming and Highland dancing.
Outside the competitions there will be a varied selection of charity and trade stalls and food and drink stands, as well as a children’s tent with face-painting, a sand pit and a book corner with story-telling.
The competitions start at 10am but the traditional parade starts at 10.45am with Mid Argyll Pipe Band and members of the Chicago Stockyard Kilty Band, who are visiting the area, leading the parade, with the Duke of Argyll, Torquhil Campbell, and his son Archie, Marquess of Lorne, at its head.
Although not in the parade, Inveraray and District Pipe Band, the current Grade 1 world champions, will be playing at approximately 3pm in the main ring.
The parade will march from the centre of Inveraray to the games field for the official start of the heavy competitions at 11am in the main ring.
The heavy athletes will take on challenges such as the 56 lbs (25.4Kg) weight over the bar; weight for distance ball and chain; putting the shot (stone) and caber tossing, one of the most popular events among spectators.
There are 13 piping competitions, many of which are already at full capacity; four drumming competitions all for under 15s, which started last year and are designed to encourage youngsters to take up the instrument; four pre-premier Highland dancing competitions, which had limited spaces for entries as we went to press; and nine premier Highland dancing competitions.
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