The hotel and self-catering apartments team won the prize for Best B&B and Guesthouse, coming out on top against seven other Scottish venues.

Operations Manager Kirsty Van-Stone described the evening as “amazing”, saying it was great to interact with hospitality teams from across the country who work so hard.

Kirsty added: “It was great. It’s really recognition for everything that you do, because we have such a great team as well, and we couldn’t do it without them.

“We’re just entering the season now, so there are lots of wee bits and bobs coming up with the café and some small changes we’re making as well.

“So people will have to come and visit us to find out what’s happened.”

After being nominated for the prize by customers, a judge stayed at Brambles before selecting the Inveraray team as the eventual winners.

Kirsty and the rest of the team enjoyed the evening at the DoubleTree by Hilton, where the winners were crowned.

May 14 marked the ninth annual Scottish Hotel Awards, with Mid Argyll widely recognised in Scotland’s biggest city.

Portavadie on Loch Fyne also picked up the award for Best Self-Catering and Unique Stay.

The team took to social media after the event to thank guests for their incredible support, adding that they could not have achieved the award without them.