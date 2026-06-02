The experience followed on from the band competing at the British Pipe Band Championships at Ingliston the day before.

20 members of reigning piping World Champions travelled to Paisley on May 31 to pipe away Steve Clarke’s men as they travel to the tournament for the first time since 1998.

Inveraray had a decent start for the first major competition of the year coming third behind the winners, Shotts & Dykehead and second placed Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia.

The band will miss the UK Championship in Belfast as they have been invited to perform two concerts in Chicago in June.

They will be back for the European Championships in Perth on June 27, the Scottish at Dumbarton on July 25 and the World Championships in Glasgow on August 14 and 15.