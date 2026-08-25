Residents in and around Inveraray are determined to refurbish the town’s play park and are aiming to raise tens of thousands of pounds to achieve this goal.



“The park has been a bit run down for a while now,” community councillor Linda Divers told the Advertiser.

“When we first leased part of the park from Argyll estates - for a token rent - there was nothing on it, it was empty space. We put children’s

outdoor gym equipment on it and now we want to add in some play equipment for younger kids.”



Linda explained that the community council has been quoted a price of £33,000 to purchase the new equipment and have it installed.



“We applied for a couple of grants and I’m hoping to set up a gofundme page,” Linda added.



The project has also benefited from the generosity and hard work of key members of the community, including the family of Callum Simpson, a staunch supporter of the park.



“Callum lived across from the park, and he and his wife Laura have been very supportive of what we’re wanting to do,” Linda explained.

“We would like to thank Laura, Callum, Jada and Sarah for the donation from the collection at Callum’s funeral. They raised £884 which is very much appreciated, and we hope we do Callum proud.”



Another local family ran a bake sale to raise fund for the park’s refurbishment, and a fun-day was held at the park to add to the campaign’s coffers.



And the good-hearted endeavours are set to continue, with The George Hotel hosting a quiz night on Thursday October 29 th and donating 50 per cent of the ticket sales to the park’s fund.