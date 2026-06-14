A parade featuring veterans, serving personnel and legion members will take place in Inveraray to mark Armed Forces Day.
Beginning at the Pier Shop at noon on June 20, the parade will proceed up Main Street, around Church Square, and back down to the War Memorial for inspection.
The Mid Argyll Pipe Band will lead the parade, which will disperse after paying its respects.
A hospitality and gala-style afternoon will then be held, featuring stalls run by the Royal British Legion.
A "Pick a Key" contest, prize raffle and display of Second World War memorabilia will be among the attractions on Inveraray’s Front Green.
Army cadets will also take part in the parade, while additional stalls will offer food and refreshments.
Proceedings will conclude at around 5pm.
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