Veterans, serving military personnel and cadets came together to pay their respects to those who have served or are serving in the armed forces at a special event in Inveraray.
Visitors and residents stopped in the main street to watch as Mid Argyll Pipe Band led a parade of members of the Royal British Legion Scotland, Orleans Company of the Army Cadet Force and others at Saturday’s Armed Forces Day.
Organised by the Inveraray and District branch of the RBLS, the annual event saw the parade march from the PierShop up to Church Square and back down to the war memorial on the front green for the parade inspection with Lord-Lieutenant Jane MacLeod.
A spokesperson for the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders ACF said: “Today, members of Orleans Company proudly took part in the Inveraray Armed Forces Parade, joining veterans, serving personnel, cadets, and members of the local community in recognising and celebrating the dedication and sacrifice of our Armed Forces.
“Our cadets represented the Army Cadet Force with pride, professionalism, and respect throughout the event, demonstrating the high standards and values that make Orleans Company such a credit to their communities.
"A huge well done to all cadets and adult volunteers who attended and helped make the day a success. Thank you also to the organisers and everyone who came along to show their support.”
Stalls on the green through the afternoon complemented Inspire Inveraray’s monthly market on the pier.
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