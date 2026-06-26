Visitors and residents stopped in the main street to watch as Mid Argyll Pipe Band led a parade of members of the Royal British Legion Scotland, Orleans Company of the Army Cadet Force and others at Saturday’s Armed Forces Day.

Organised by the Inveraray and District branch of the RBLS, the annual event saw the parade march from the PierShop up to Church Square and back down to the war memorial on the front green for the parade inspection with Lord-Lieutenant Jane MacLeod.